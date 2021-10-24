Kenyans shine in Rotterdam, Venice races

Kenya's Stella Barsosio wins the Rotterdam Marathon in the Netherlands on October 24, 2021.

  • And it was a clean sweep for Kenyan men in the Venice Marathon as Anderson Seroi Saitoti won the race in 2:12:22 ahead of Justus Kangogo who timed 2:13:35, while Gilbert Chumba sealed the podium three in 2:13:56.
  • Italian Sofia Yaremchuk won the women's category clocking 2:29:12 ahead of Kenya’s Marion Kibor who timed 2:31:17, while Ethiopia’s Megertu Ifa Geletu settled for third spot in 2:33:30.

Kenya’s Stella Barsosio and Belgium’s Bashir Abdi were Sunday crowned the women and men's champions of the 40th edition of the Rotterdam Marathon in the Netherlands.

