Kenyans shine in Rotterdam, Venice races

Kenya’s Stella Barsosio and Belgium’s Bashir Abdi were Sunday crowned the women and men's champions of the 40th edition of the Rotterdam Marathon in the Netherlands.

The race, which was was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, saw the men's category register a new course record.

Earlier in the men's race, defending champion Marius Kipserem looked on course to retain his title as he broke in the 25km mark dropping his compatriot and training mate Emmanuel Saina and Bashir, before Bashir surged forward and hang on behind the Kenyan.

Bashir finally took charge of the race in the 39km mark leading all the way to the tape clocking the new course record of 2:03:36.

Kipserem came in second place registering his personal best of 2:04:04, while Ethiopia’s Dawit Wolde finished third after timing 2:04:27.

Barsosio, who took the lead from the 5km mark aided by pacemakers, won the women's race after timing 2:22:08 ahead of Nataliya Lehonkova who clocked 2:30:28, while another Kenyan Bornes Kitur was placed third in 2:30:41.

At the finish line to receive Barsosio was Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei and Barnaba Korir, who congratulated her for the good performance.

And it was a clean sweep for Kenyan men in the Venice Marathon as Anderson Seroi Saitoti won the race in 2:12:22 ahead of Justus Kangogo who timed 2:13:35, while Gilbert Chumba sealed the podium three in 2:13:56.