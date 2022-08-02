Kenyans ready for golden harvest in Cali

Kenyan athletes are on the quest to win the overall title for the third time in a row at the 2022 World Athletics Under-20 Championships which started on Monday in the south western Colombian city of Cali.

The 19th edition of the biennial junior track and field championship is being held at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, a city of 2.28 million people which lies at an altitude of 1,080 metres.

To be eligible to compete, athletes must be 19 years old or younger on December 31 in the year of the competition.

When Kenya hosted the delayed 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships, the country led in overall standings with 16 medals; eight gold, one silver and seven bronze.

At the 2018 edition of the biennial age-group championship held in Tampere, Finland, Kenya topped the medals table with 11 medals; six gold medals, four silver and one bronze.

The team to Colombia, captained by the reigning world junior 10,000m race walk champion Herristone Wanyonyi, assisted by triple jumper Winny Chepng’etich, will fight to keep eight gold medals Kenya won in Nairobi last year.

On Monday, Team Kenya athletes who left Nairobi on Friday evening aboard a KLM flight and made stop-overs in Amsterdam and Panama before connecting to Cali later on Saturday.

When the team left Nairobi on Friday night, head coach Robert Ngisirei struck an optimistic cord with regard to the team’s campaign.

“Since we started camping at Kasarani Stadium on July 7, the team has been in high spirits. From the start, we knew we were preparing for a major championship and we had that in mind, so we are good to go,” coach Ngisirei said.

The 24-man team has 14 female athletes and an equal number of male athletes, striking perfect gender balance.

“The team is well balanced in terms of gender, and also across the disciplines of competition. Our athletes in 100m and 200m did not attain the qualification standard, but we have male and female athletes in the categories from 400m and upwards,” he said.

Kenya will field only one athlete in field events, and coach Ngisirei thinks there is room for improvement.

“We can perform better in the field events if we dedicate more resources to nurturing athletes in these areas. We have just one athlete (Winny Chepng’etich) who will compete in both long jump and triple jump, and she qualified competitively. The government and Athletics Kenya should put more resources in field events, and the sprints. As things stand, we must take our sprinters out of the country to train in world-class facilities so as to perform at the same level as their opponents,” he said.

This year, some of the Kenyan juniors trained at Miramas Athletics Club in France.

“This year, all our 400m runners and field athlete Chepng’etich trained in France, and they met the qualification standard. We could have done better had we sent more of our athletes there for training,” Ngisirei said.

The 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships silver medalist Noah Kibet, who also competed at last month's World Athletics Championships in Oregon and reached the semi-finals, was the last Kenyan athlete to report for residential training at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

He will run in men’s 800m.

Kenyan athletes are among the more than 1,500 participants from 145 competing teams.

Cali hosts the biennial track and field championships just year after the delayed 2020 edition was held in Nairobi last year.

Delays in hosting the 2020 edition, which came about due to disruption of the global sporting calendar by the Covid-19 pandemic, means 16 individual world Under-20 champions were eligible to defend their titles.

Some of the defending champions who will be in Cali include Kenya’s Heristone Wanyonyi (10,000m race walk), Jamaica’s Tina Clayton (100m), South Africa’s Mine de Klerk (shot put), France’s Erwan Konate (long jump) and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo (100m).

For some 15 rising stars, the road to the world junior championships has gone via the world senior championships in Eugene, where they recently competed.

They include Sembo Almayew, the 3,000m steeplechase athlete from Ethiopia. Almayew timed 9min, 21.10sec to finish fifth in her heat in Oregon, and although she missed out on the final, she is one of the athletes to look out for in Cali.

The 17-year-old Estonian high jumper Karmen Bruus cleared 1.96m to finish seventh in the world high jump final in Oregon, making her one of the athletes to watch out for in the field event.

Another athlete whose path to the junior championship came via the senior track and field championships in Oregon is Uganda’s 5,000m runner Peter Maru, who Maru finished fifth last year in the 1500m in Nairobi.