Kenyan quartet qualify for men's 800m semis
Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir Thursday led the Kenyan contingent of Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Noah Kibet and Wycliffe Kimanyal in booking their slots in the semi-finals of the men's 800m at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA.
Korir comfortably won a slow first heat in 1:49.05 ahead of Elhassane Moujahid of Morocco (1:49.27) and Spain's Álvaro De Arriba (1:49.30).
World Under-20 champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi had to dig deep to finish third in the heat three after timing one minute and 46.45 to seal his place in the final. The heat was won by Moroccan Moad Zahafi with France's Gabriel Tual second in 1:46.34.
Noah Kibet finished a disappointing sixth in Heat five after timing 1:45.41 but still made it through as a non-automatic qualifier.
Wycliffe Kimanyal was second in the final heat in 1:45.08 to round off a good outing for Kenyans in the two-lap race.
Algeria’s Slimane Moula won the heat in 1:44.90, while Morocco’s Abdelati El Guesse was third in 1:45.25.
World champion Donovan Brazier of the US failed to make it to semis after finishing seventh in the second heat.