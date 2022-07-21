Kenyan quartet qualify for men's 800m semis

Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir Thursday led the Kenyan contingent of Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Noah Kibet and Wycliffe Kimanyal in booking their slots in the semi-finals of the men's 800m at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA.

Korir comfortably won a slow first heat in 1:49.05 ahead of Elhassane Moujahid of Morocco (1:49.27) and Spain's Álvaro De Arriba (1:49.30).

Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir competes in the men's 800m heats during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Related Kenyan ladies advance to 5000m final Athletics

World Under-20 champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi had to dig deep to finish third in the heat three after timing one minute and 46.45 to seal his place in the final. The heat was won by Moroccan Moad Zahafi with France's Gabriel Tual second in 1:46.34.

France's Gabriel Tual (second right) and Morocco's Moad Zahafi (right) compete in the men's 800m heats during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Noah Kibet finished a disappointing sixth in Heat five after timing 1:45.41 but still made it through as a non-automatic qualifier.

Wycliffe Kimanyal was second in the final heat in 1:45.08 to round off a good outing for Kenyans in the two-lap race.

Algeria’s Slimane Moula won the heat in 1:44.90, while Morocco’s Abdelati El Guesse was third in 1:45.25.

Kenya's Wyclife Kinyamal Kisasy (left) competes in the men's 800m heats during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Algeria's Slimane Moula (left), Kenya's Wyclife Kinyamal Kisasy (second left) and Morocco's Abdelati El Guesse (right) compete in the men's 800m heats during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP