Kenyans primed to regain sole bragging rights in 10,000m

Kenya had dominated in women’s 10,000m, claiming victories in five successive editions before Uganda happened at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

In fact, it’s only Kenya who had previously held the titles besides Scotland, who won the first three editions in 1986, 1990 and 1995.

Stella Chesang shocked Kenyans at Gold Coast to win gold, the first ever by Uganda, as Kenya’s Stacy Ndiwa settled for silver. Another Ugandan Mercyline Chelangat sealed a bronze medal.

Sheila Chepkirui and Irene Cheptai will be seeking to restore Kenya’s honour in the race that starts at 10pm Wednesday.

Chepkirui, who has had a gradual rise in her career, finished second behind Hellen Obiri during the national trials last month.

However, Chepkirui, who finished seventh in 5,000m during the 2017 World Athletics Championships, failed to travel to Oregon due to a US visa hitch.

Obiri ended up winning silver with compatriot Margaret Chelimo claiming bronze.

Chepkirui, who started with 1,500m to win the World Under-18 title in 2005 before settling for bronze in the same event in 2007, will certainly want something to console her after the Oregon debacle.

“My preparations started way before the trials and I didn’t slacken even after the Oregon trip hit a snag,” said Chepkirui, the 2016 Africa 5,000m champion.

Cheptai, the 2017 World Cross Country champion, who finished outside the medal bracket in 10,000m at the 2017 (seventh) and 2019 (sixth) World Athletics Championships, is also spoiling for a fight.

“I have prepared well and just waiting for the night of action,” said Cheptai.

Ugandan’s Chesang and Chelangat are in Birmingham, hoping for a repeat of the 2018 Gold Coast fortunes alongside their colleague Zena Chebet.