Kenyans off to World Team Race Walking Championships

Samuel Gathimba competes in the 20km men race walk during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 18, 2021.

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • World Under-20 10,000 metres champion Heristone Wanyonyi also aims to improve his best time from 42:10 minutes to 39:40.
  • “It is an achievable target because I have done a lot of speedwork,” says the 18-year-old.  

Team Kenya leaves the country on Wednesday for the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat, Oman set for March 4-5

