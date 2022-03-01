Kenyans off to World Team Race Walking Championships

Team Kenya leaves the country on Wednesday for the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat, Oman set for March 4-5

The team, that has four men and one woman, will be managed by veteran race walk coach George Kariuki.

Two-time African champion and national record holder Samuel Gathimba, who started racewalking in 2014, says they hope to give the big boys such as China, Spain, Ecuador and Australia a run for their money.

Related Kenya names squad for World Team Race Walking Championships Athletics

He will team up in the men’s 20 kilometres race with African U20 champion Dominic Ndigiti and Simon Wachira, 37, who narrowly missed the podium at the African Championships in South Africa in 2016 and Nigeria 2018.

“Preparations have been good and I expect us to perform well and even qualify for the other major championships lined up this year,” added 34-year-old Olympian Gathimba, who plans to venture into music when he retires in six years.

Ndigiti, 21, says the Oman championship will prove how strong Kenya is in racewalking.

“I know medals will be difficult to come by, but this is a golden chance for us to put Kenya on the world map and qualify for the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA and the Commonwealth Games.

We have a qualified coach (George Kariuki) and got support from the Ministry of Sports and Athletics Kenya. We will not let down the coaches who have fought hard to ensure we go to this championship,” he said during the team’s last training session at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

African Games queen Emily Ngii said her speed was now good and hopes to hit the qualifying time for Oregon's Women’s 20km walk race of 1:31:00.

The men’s qualifying time is 1:21:00. Ndigiti’s Personal Best is 1:24:32 and he is targeting to break into the 1:22:00 bracket.

World Under-20 10,000 metres champion Heristone Wanyonyi also aims to improve his best time from 42:10 minutes to 39:40.