Kenyans line up for new ‘Battle of Teams’ race in Czech Republic

Former Tokyo Marathon champion Hela Kiprop stretches at her home in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on May 29, 2021. She will compete in the Eldoret City Marathon on June 6.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prague Marathon which is traditionally held on this date was postponed due to the global logistical problems brought about by coronavirus pandemic
  • The “Battle of Teams” is an experimental race in which organisers will be introducing team competition instead of individual racing as is the norm in marathon races
  • Kenyan athletes including former Tokyo Marathon champion Dickson Chumba, Abel Kipchumba, Nobert Kigen, Samuel Wanjiru and Benson Kipruto are enlisted in the men’s race

The “Battle of the Teams”, organised by RunCzech, will be held Sunday in the Czech Republic in place of Prague Marathon.  

