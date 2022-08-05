Kenyans in Super Saturday gold rush in Birmingham

In Birmingham

Kenya expects a bounty harvest on Saturday when the athletics programme at the Commonwealth Games enters the penultimate day at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham.

There are 13 finals with Kenyans featuring in at least five finals as they hope to bolster their medal tally of eight medals -- one gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

African and African Games race walk queen Emily Ngii will be first to open the busy session in women’s 10 kilometre at 12.30pm.

After the Tokyo Olympics and World Athletics Championships heartbreak, the country’s eyes and hopes will be on defending champion Conseslus Kipruto and World Under-20 champion Amos Serem to uphold the tradition in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase at 1.50pm.

It was all smiles in Team Kenya’s camp with Abraham Kibiwott, who claimed bronze in steeplechase at the 2018 Gold Coast Games, managed to make it to Birmingham right on time for the final.

The newly crowned Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala will lead Kenya’s quartet that also has Samuel Imeta, Mike Mokamba and Hesbon Ochieng in the 4x100m first heat at 2.45pm.

The focus will turn quickly to the men’s 1,500m race at 3.10pm.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games 1,500m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot and World Indoor 1,500m bronze medallist Abel Kipsang will carry Kenya’s honour in a race that has been tough for them n recent years.

Then the graceful world 800m bronze medallist Mary Moraa takes the battle to England’s world 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkison. The two-lap race final starts at 9.45pm.

World 5,000m silver medallist Jacob Krop, Nicholas Kimeli and Cornelius Kemboi will tackle Uganda’s newly crowned Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion, Jacob Kiplimo in an enticing looking men’s 5,000m final from 10.10pm.

The national 400m hurdles champion Wiseman Were and William Mbevi race in men’s 400m hurdles final at 10.45pm.

The Kenyan duo hopes to end the long wait for victory or just a medal in the event where Daniel Kimaiyo gave Kenya its first and last gold at the 1978 Games.

Gedion Biwott and Barnaba Kinyor are the last Kenyans to claim medals in the event with their silver and bronze exploits at the 1994 Games.

The men and women’s 200m finals will wrap up the evening action at 11.18pm and 11.44pm.

Kenya’s trio of Dan Kiviasi, Hesbon Ochieng and Mike Mokamba were due to race in the men’s 200m semi-finals Friday night.

“We have high hopes in steeplechase after Kibiwott made it here two days ago,” said head coach Julius Kirwa. “They know the task at hand but I love the discipline that is in camp. Conseslus looks inspired with Serem itching to go.”

Kenya has not relinquished the steeplechase title since Julius Kariuki started the reign in 1990.

Kipruto won Kenya’s eighth consecutive title at Gold Coast.

Cheruiyot said he was aware of Kenyans expectations after he relinquished the world title in Oregon.

“Gold is coming home. I wasn’t in good shape in Oregon but my body feels much better now,” said Cheruiyot. “I am in Birmingham to collect the title.”

Kenyans have won the last three editions; Silas Kiplagat (2010), James Magut (2014) and Elijah Manangói (2018).

Kenyan time

12:17pm: Women’s High Jump Final

12:30pm: Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final (Emily Ngii)

1:48pm: Men’s Hammer Throw Final

1:50pm: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final (Conseslus Kipruto, Amos Serem, Abraham Kibiwot)

2:15pm: Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

2:45pm: Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 (Ferdidand Omanyala, Samuel Imeta, Mike Mokamba, Hesbon Ochieng)

3:10pm: Men’s 1,500m Final (Timothy Cheruiyot, Abel Kipsang)

9pm: Women’s Hammer Throw Final

9:10pm: Men’s Pole Vault Final

9:30pm: Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

9:45pm: Women’s 800m Final (Mary Moraa)

10:10pm: Men’s 5,000m Final (Jacob Krop, Nicholas Kimeli, Cornelius Kemboi)

10:45pm: Men’s 400m Hurdles Final (William Mbevi, Wiseman Were)

11:18pm: Men’s 200m Final

11:44pm: Women’s 200m Final