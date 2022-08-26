Kenyans fail to sparkle in Lausanne Diamond League

Kenyan athletes failed to sparkle at the Lausanne Diamond League in Switzerland on Friday night.

Abel Kipsang ran his season best of 3:29.93 but settled second behind Norway’s Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who ran a world-leading 3:29.05 for victory in the 1500 metres.

Australia’s Stewart Mcsweyn was third in 3:30.18.

Beatrice Chebet settled third after clocking 8:27.14 in the women's 3,000m showdown won by Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba - who obliterated the meeting record in 8:26.80. American Alicia Monson clocked 8:26.81 for second place.

Chebet, who is fresh from winning the 5,000m gold at the Commonwealth Games, was beaten by the powerful Niyonsaba and Monson.

Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan was fourth after timing 8:28:28 while Kenya's Margaret Chelimo came in fifth place in 8:29.05.

In the men’s 3,000m steeplechase men, Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali extended his dominance, crossing the finish line in 8:02.45 ahead of Ethiopia’s Hailemariyam Amare (8:12.07) while Kenya’s Leonard Bett sealed the podium in his season's best of 8:12.08.