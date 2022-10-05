Kenyans eye glory in Chicago Marathon

Kenyans athletes will be seeking to extend their winning exploits in Sunday’s Chicago Marathon in the US.

Amsterdam Marathon champion Bernard Koech, who has a personal best of 2:04:09, and is the second fastest in the field, leads the Kenyan team of 2021 Paris Marathon champion Elisha Rotich (2:04:21) and Eric Kiptanui (2:05:47).

The 2021 Boston Marathon champion Benson Kipruto (2:05:13) and two-time Los Angeles Marathon champion John Korir complete the list.

This will be the second last World Marathon Majors race this year. The last one is New York Marathon on November 6.

The Kenyan athletes will be seeking to wrestle back the title from Ethiopia after Seifu Tura won last year’s last edition ahead of USA’s Galen Rupp and Kenya’s Eric Kiptanui.

Kipruto, who trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County under the 2Running Athletics Club, is confident of being on the podium on Sunday.

“I have competed at the Boston Marathon four times, winning last year and finishing third this year and I know this experience will come in handy in Chicago on Sunday,” Kipruto told Nation Sport.

He revealed that he is under-pressure to win on Sunday with his training mates Evans Chebet and newly crowned London Marathon Amos Kirputo already grabbing the headlines.

“Marathons are not easy, but I have done my preparations and my target is to do well having been inspired by my training mates who have been exceptionally. I was training here with Kipruto before he went and won in London and I believe I will also run well,” added Kipruto.

In the women’s category, defending champion Ruth Chepng’etich heads the Kenyan onslaught alongside compatriots Celestine Chepchirchir and Milan Marathon champion Vivian Kiplagat.

Chepng’etich, who has a personal best of 2:17:08, and is the fastest in the field, will be eager to show her worth after missing July’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon