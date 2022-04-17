Kenyans chase Boston Marathon titles

Boston Marathon, which has been voted the most prestigious race in the world, goes down Monday with some of the world’s finest long distance runners battling it out for top honours.

The race will start at 4pm (Kenyan time) and the winner in each category will take home 150,000 US Dollars (Sh17.31 million).

The second and third-placed finishers will take home 75,000 US Dollars (Sh 8.655 million) and 40,000 US Dollars (Sh4.616 million) respectively.

Despite the withdrawal of Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele and Kenya’s Titus Ekiru from the men’s race, it has attracted some of the best marathoners, including former winners.

The men’s field has Ethiopia’s Lemi Berhanu, who has a personal best of 2 hours, 04 minutes and 33 seconds, 2016 champion Lelisa Desisa (2:04:45), the 2015 and 2017 winner Geoffrey Kirui (2:06:27), 2018 champion Yuki Kawauchi (2:07:27) from Japan, Kenyans Lawrence Cherono (2:03:04), 2019 winner and reigning champion Benson Kipruto (2:05:13).

Other athletes from Kenya are Bernard Koech (2:04:09), former New York Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor (2:05:23), Eric Kiptanui (2:05:47), Bethwel Yegon (2:06:14) who was second in Berlin Marathon and New York Marathon champion Albert Korir (2:08:03).

Other than Berhanu and Desisa, the other top athletes from Ethiopia are Sisay Lemma (2:03:36), and Kinde Atanaw (2:03:51).

The 2019 champion Cherono will renew rivalry with Chebet who beat him in the 2020 Valencia Marathon with just a few metres left to the finish line.

Cherono hopes to win the title for the second time despite stiff challenge from the Ethiopians and his compatriots.

“I did not participate in the race last year because I was going back to Valencia Marathon but this year, I’m prepared for it. I normally give all races I enter the attention they deserve and this will be no different,” said Cherono.

Chebet targets to be on the podium after dropping out of the race in 2018 due to a storm that affected him and other Kenyans.

He is banking on good training bans he has done with defending champion Kipruto.

“The line-up is strong but I believe we have done some good training to take anything that comes our way. I’m glad I shall run alongside my training mate Kipruto,” said Chebet who trains under 2Running Club.

Another athlete to watch is the Kaptagat-based Kamworor who is also three-time World Half Marathon Championships winner.

He is making a comeback following an injury he sustained after being knocked down by a motorcycle. He competed in the Valencia Marathon last year and finished fourth in a race won by Cherono.

In the women category, the race favourite is the Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir who has a personal best time of 2:17:16.

She comes up against, among others, her compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei (2:17:43) who is also the reigning London Marathon champion.

Another athlete to watch out for in the women’s category is Viola Lagat who will compete in only her second marathon race after finishing second in the New York Marathon last year which Jepchirchir won.

Lagat said she will run the race as an encouragement to women who are undergoing gender-based violence.

Mary Wacera (2:25:20) and Monica Ngige (2:25:32) who finished third and fourth respectively in the 2021 edition, two-time world marathon champion Edna Kiplagat (2:19:50), Purity Changwony (2:22:46) and Maurine Chepkemoi (2:20:18) complete the Kenyan squad.