Kenyans break records in World Bengaluru 10km road race

Kenyan Irene Cheptai is the new TCS World 10km Bengaluru champion after beating a competitive field to win in a new course record time of 30:35 on Sunday in India.

World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri came in second after timing 30:44, while Joyce Tele was third in 31:47 making it a Kenyan sweep.

Cheptai lowered the course record that was broken by the late Agnes Tirop in 2018 of 31:19.

Cheptai ran a brilliant race before surging forward in the last 200m with no reaction from the rest of the field.

In an interview with Nation Sport after the race, Cheptai admitted that the race was tough, but had prepared well and her win came as a surprise.

"The race was tight but what helped me is the training I have been doing recently and I'm happy to have won the race. If you look at the list, I was running against some of the best athletes and winning the race means I did some extra work and I'm happy," said Cheptai who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

"I'm going back home and concentrate on my training and I will be seeking a place in team Kenya for World Championships in Eugene, USA in the 10,000m race," added Cheptai.

Cheptai, who is also the 2017 World Cross Country champion, represented Kenya in the 2020 Olympics Games in the 10,000m and finished sixth

In the men's category, Kenyan Nicholas Kipkorir bagged victory after crossing the line in 27:38 ahead of Ethiopia's Tadese Worku, who timed 27:43, while Kibiwott Kandie sealed the podium position in 27:57.

Kipkorir's win saw him break the course record set by another Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor (27:44) in 2014.

Elsewhere in the Absa Cape Town 10km road race in South Africa, Uganda's Stella Chesang bagged victory after cutting the tape in 30:39 ahead of Kenya's Jesca Chelangat, who clocked 30:48, while Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba settled for third in 31:02.