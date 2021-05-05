Kenyans attain Olympic qualification times

Sheila Chepkirui with the new Adidas Adizero Adios Pro shoes.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kwemoi has already achieved the standard of 27:28.00 with his personal best 27:25.73 in December.
  • They join 50 athletes who have so far attained the Tokyo Olympics qualifying standards in different events. The national trials for the Olympics will be held June 26 to 27 in Nairobi. 

Former Africa 5,000m champion Sheila Chepkirui ruled the roost to win the Stockholm 25 laps to Tokyo 10,000m race on Tuesday leading several others  in achieving Tokyo Olympics qualifying standards.

