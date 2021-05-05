Kenyans attain Olympic qualification times

Former Africa 5,000m champion Sheila Chepkirui ruled the roost to win the Stockholm 25 laps to Tokyo 10,000m race on Tuesday leading several others in achieving Tokyo Olympics qualifying standards.

Chepkirui, the national 5,000m champion, cracked a personal best of 30 minutes and 45.81 seconds to win at Olympic Stadium in the Swedish capital, beating compatriot Joan Chelimo to second place also in a personal best 30:46.51.

Another Kenyan Eva Cherono finished third also in a personal best of 30:49.23 as they all attained the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standard of 31:25.00.

Also digging into the qualifying standards were 2017 World Cross Country champion, Kenya’s Irene Cheptai in 30:51.39, followed by Daisy Cherotich (30:54.46) and Dorcas Kimeli (30:55.90).

Kenyan-born Isaac Kimeli of Belgium won the men’s 10,000m race also in an Olympic qualifying time of 27:22.70, beating Kenya’s Philemon Kiplimo, who also was within the qualifying standards in 27:25.08.

However, another Kenyan Weldon Langat failed to attain the Olympic time by just micro seconds, clocking 27:28.05. The Olympic qualifying standards are 27:28.00.

In Japan, National cross country champion Rogers Kwemoi clocked 27:33.33 to win the 10,000m race during the Shizuoka International Athletics Meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting.

Kwemoi has already achieved the standard of 27:28.00 with his personal best 27:25.73 in December.