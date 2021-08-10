Kenyan trio eager to make final in 400m

Kennedy Kimeu

400m runner Kennedy Kimeu in the upcoming World Under 20 athletics Championship to be held in Kenya during his training sessions at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on August 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Youngsters Kimeu, Kipyegon and Kiprotich set lofty target for themselves in tough race.
  • Two-time 800m Olympics champ and record holder Rudisha an inspiration.

Three rising athletes Kennedy Kimeu, Edwin Kipyegon and Elkanah Kiprotich will carry Kenya’s hopes in the 400 metres race at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships that will be held at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 17-22.

