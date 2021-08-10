Kenyan trio eager to make final in 400m

Three rising athletes Kennedy Kimeu, Edwin Kipyegon and Elkanah Kiprotich will carry Kenya’s hopes in the 400 metres race at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships that will be held at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 17-22.

The athletes have promised to make the 400m final in the competitive race, and leave a mark in the sprints event.

They want to claim the title held by Belgium’s Jonathan Sacoor, who emerged victorious after clocking 45:03 in the last championship held in Tampere, Finland in 2018.

Jamaicans Christopher Taylor (45.38) and Chantz Sawyers (45.89) who were in second and third, respectively.

Talking to Nation Sport, Kimeu who is also the team captain, said that he wants to lead by example by doing well in the race slated for August 18.

“The weight of the whole country is on my shoulders. I want to do well in the heats all the way through to the finals,” said Kimeu who started his career with 400m decathlon.

Kimeu said that he is inspired by Tokyo Olympics 400m champion Stephen Gardiner of the Bahamas.

“Gardiner impresses me. I am happy he won the Olympics title. I want to work hard and even run better than him in the future,” he said.

For his part, Kiprotich said that two-time 800m champion David Rudisha is his hero.

He said: “When I was young I used to see Rudisha advertising Kiwi shoe polish on television. That attracted me to athletics, and I started reading about the sport in newspapers and watching more races. I am happy I am representing my country for the first time.”

The runner said that 800m Olympics champion Emmanuel Korir also inspires him, adding that he will run both 400m and 800m in future.

On the other hand, Kipyegon said Kenya has a strong team and he will play his part by performing well at Kasarani.

The Agai High School alumnus in Sondu, Kericho County, said that he started loving sports from a tender age and is glad that he earned a ticket to represent Kenya.

Kipyegon has participated in various races, but he finally settled for the 400m race in which he says he has improved tremendously.