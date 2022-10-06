Kenyan team for Sanlam Cape Town marathon flagged off

Sanlam Kenya Group CEO Patrick Tumbo on Thursday flagged off a team of Kenyan athletes who will race in ninth Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in South Africa on October 16.

The team of seven runners (four women and three men) will be led by Tecla Kirongo in the annual race.

Kirongo finished third in this February’s Marathon BP Castellon in Italy in a time of 2:28:22.

She won the Mataram Lombok Marathon in Indonesia in 2018 and finished fourth in the 2019 Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon.

Other Kenyans in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon team are Rebecca Korir, Marion Kibor, Judith Cherono, Raymond Kipchumba Choge, Brian Kipsang and Joshua Kogo.

“We are proud to have one of Kenya’s leading female athletes as the flag-bearer this year,” Tumbo.