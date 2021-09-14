Kenyan stars ready to battle world's best at Kip Keino Classic

Six Kenyan athletes face some of the world’s finest athletes in three core field competitions at the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

Kenya Defence Forces long jump champion Gloria Mulei and compatriot Petronilla Mwombe will take on nine other competitors from Europe and America in the women’s long jump.

National hammer throw champions Dominic Abunda and Lucy Omondi will lead compatriots Adelbert Museveni and Rebecca Kerubo in the men and women’s hammer throw.

Men and women’s hammer throw, as well as women’s long jump are part of the nine events in core category.

Others are men’s pole vault, long jump, men’s 100m, men and women’s 200m and men and women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

Meanwhile, Alexander Kiprotich will be hoping to defend his title in the men’s javelin throw that is one of the six events in the discretionary category.

Mulei, who is eager to make a strong return after she lost to Mwombe during the Olympic trials in June, said she hopes facing some of the world’s best will help her qualify for the Commonwealth games next year in the United Kingdom.

“This will be a great experience for me. I felt bad when I lost at the Olympic trials, but I am eager to make amends,” said the 20-year-old Mulei, who has not relented in her training since the Olympic trials.

“I have four major events next year that I hope to compete in” noted Mulei, the national triple jump record holder, singling out the World Championships due July 15- 22 in Oregon, United States, Africa Championships (June 2-6) in Yaoundé, Cameroon and Commonwealth Games set for July 28 to August 28 in Birmingham.

Mulei and Mwombe, who have personal bests of 5.89m and 6.09, come up against two-time World Championships finalists Romanian Alina Rotaru-Kottmann, who is the best in the field with 6.91m and American Taliyah Brooks with 6.84.

Russian national champion Polina Lukyanenkova (6.65), who will compete as a Authorised Neutral Athlete, Serbian champion Milica Gardašević(6.64), Estonia national champion Tähti Alver (6.54) and Polish Magdalena Żebrowska (5.79), are also in contention for the women’s title.

Of interest will be Rotaru-Kottmann, who finished sixth at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, having won silver at the 2009 World Under-18 Championships and finished fifth at the 2012 World Under-20 Championships.

The 28-year-old, who lost in the preliminary round during the Tokyo Olympic Games, will be hoping to end the season well with victory in Nairobi.

Abunda will be up against the Polish duo of Tokyo Olympics hammer throw champion, Wojciech Nowicki, and 2019 World champion Pawel Fajdek.

Nowicki went into Tokyo Olympic Games with a silver from the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze medals from the 2015, 2017 and 2019 World Championships, while Fajdek had won gold at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships.