Kenyan stars ready to battle world's best at Kip Keino Classic

Gloria Mulei

Gloria Mulei competes in the high jump competition during the Kenya Defence Force Athletics Championshop at Nyayo National Stadium on May 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Of interest will be Rotaru-Kottmann, who finished sixth at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, having won silver at the 2009 World Under-18 Championships and finished fifth at the 2012 World Under-20 Championships.
  • The 28-year-old, who lost in the preliminary round during the Tokyo Olympic Games, will be hoping to end the season well with victory in Nairobi.

Six Kenyan athletes face some of the world’s finest athletes in three core field competitions at the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

