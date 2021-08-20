Kenyan sprinters hunt for elusive medals at Kasarani

Peter Kithome

Kenya's Peter Kithome (second right) clears a hurdle in the men's 400m hurdles heats during the World Under-20 Athletics Championships at Kasarani on August 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Busy, busy day four for Kenya’s Kimeu, Kithome who are in the mix in men’s 400m flat, 4x400m relay and 400m hurdles on Saturday

Day four of the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre will be a very busy one for Kenya’s Kennedy Kimeu and Peter Kithome.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.