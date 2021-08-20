Kenyan sprinters hunt for elusive medals at Kasarani

Day four of the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre will be a very busy one for Kenya’s Kennedy Kimeu and Peter Kithome.

Kimeu qualified for the final in the men’s 400m race and will fancy his chances of a medal in the one-lap race Saturday afternoon.

But before he can think of going for individual glory Kimeu will have to do duty for country in the 4x400m relay where he will team up with Kithome, Joshua Wanyonyi and Elkanah Kiprotich. The Preliminary rounds will start at 11.55am.

Related Kenyan duo power into 400m hurdles semis Athletics

Kithome will in turn have a few hours rest before turning up for the 400m hurdles semi-finals.

Talking to Nation Sport, Kimeu said that the relay, if run well, will give him the momentum to make an assault on gold in the flat race late in the day.

“I have prepared well and from the heats we ran, I know what to do because competition is stiff. I want to be in the medal bracket and I believe I will achieve my target,” said Kimeu.

During the 2018 edition in Tampere, Finland Belgium’s Jonathan Sacoor bagged gold with a national junior record time of 45.03 sec ahead of Jamaicans Christopher Taylor (45.38) and Chantz Sawyers (45.89).

Kithome, who has a personal best time of 51.31, will be competing in heat two against decidedly faster opponents the likes of Dennis Novoseltsev, an Authorised Neutral Athlete, who has his personal best time of 50.54 and Slovakia’s Matic Ian Gucek with a best time of 50.99.

The third heat in the hurdles will feature Allocius Kiprotich who has expressed his desire to emulate the late Nicholas Bett. Kiprotich boasts of a personal best time of 51.41.

“Looking at the times it is really competitive here and my target is to get into the finals so that we can execute a plan for medals,” said Kiprotich.

It will be a real test for Sylvia Chelangat when she lines up for the final of the women’s 400m. Kenya has never won a medal in this discipline in the history of the championships.

Chelangat could not hide her desire to take on the rest of the world at this level.

“I did my personal best time of 53.49 and I’m sure I will able to improve on that when we get to the final. It is tough but I will give my best so that I can win a medal for my country,” said Chelangat.