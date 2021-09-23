Kenyan rabbits to take on Bekele in Berlin Marathon

Marathoners Philemon Kacheran and Josephat Boit

Marathoners Philemon Kacheran (left) and Josephat Boit arrive at Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County on September 22, 2021 evening for a flight to Nairobi then Germany for the Berlin Marathon slated for this Sunday.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Berlin is one of the six major marathons that shall be held this season after last year's calendar was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic
  • Boit received blessings from his friend and training mate Kipchoge, before leaving for the race on Wednesday an athlete he has always paced in various races
  • Kenyan athletes will face a uphill task ahead of them and they will be facing the Ethiopian athletics legend Kenenisa Bekele who is also the second fastest after clocking 2:01:41 in 2019 missing the world mark by two seconds

The World Marathon Majors season gets underway on Sunday with the 2021 Berlin Marathon.

