Kenyan ladies advance to 5000m final

By  Bernard Rotich

Kenyan trio of Beatrice Chebet, Margaret Chelimo and Gloria Kite Thursday morning sailed into the women's 5000m final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Chebet and Chelimo finished third and fourth respectively in the first heat to seal their places in the final set for Saturday.

Both Kenyans ran season's best times with Chebet timing 14:53.34 and Chelimo, who won silver at the 2019 Doha Worlds clocking 14:53.45.

Ethiopian Gudaf Tsefay, who won silver in the 1500m, won the heat in 14:52.64 ahead of compatriot Dawit Seyaum 14:53.06.

