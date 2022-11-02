Kenyan juniors nominated for World Athletics award

Three Kenyan juniors have been nominated for the 2022 Men and Women’s World Athletics Rising Star Awards.

Commonwealth 3,000metres steeplechase champion Jackline Chepkoech and World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich are among five nominees for the 2022 Women’s Rising Star Award.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, who finished fourth at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States in July, will battle four other nominees including the world 200m bronze medallist Erriyon Knighton from the United States for the 2022 Men’s Rising Star Award.

Chepkoech won the Commonwealth 3, 000m steeplechase title in nine minutes and 15.68 seconds in Birmingham on August 5 before going on to win the Brussels leg of Diamond League in 9:02.43 on September 2.

The 19-year-old Chepkoech had won the Kenyan 3,000 metres steeplechase title in 9:26.12 on April 28.

Cherotich, 18, won the 3,000m steeplechase title, clocking 9:16.14 during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on August 4. She had won the Kenyan junior trials in 9:18.25 on July 2 and finished third during the Diamond League Final in 9:06.14 in Zürich.

The two Kenyans will battle it out with South Africa’s Mine De Klerk, Jamaican Kerrica Hill and Adriana Vilagos from Serbia.

De Klerk won the world under-20 shot put title besides claiming bronze in discus throw at the same event held in Cali, Colombia while Hill won the world 100m hurdles and 4x100m titles in Colombia.

Vilagos won the world under-20 javelin title in Colombia and is also the European javelin throw silver medallist.

A year after winning the World Under-20 800m title, Wanyonyi, 18, finished fourth in 800m in 1:44.54 at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States on July 23. Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir won the race in 1:43.71.

Wanyonyi had earlier claimed his maiden Diamond League victory, winning the Rabat leg 1:45.47 on June 5. He holds the fastest time in Under-20 in the world of 1:44.01 attained when he finished second during the Kenyan trials for the world event on June 25 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Besides Knighton, Wanyonyi is up against world under-20 champions Anthony Ammirati (pole vault) of France, Jamaican Jaydon Hibbert (triple jump) and Letsile Tebogo (100m) from Botswana.

The winners will be selected by an international panel of experts and be announced on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December.

Men Nominees:

Anthony Ammirati, FRA

World U-20 pole vault champion

- World’s six best U-20 performances of the year

- French Championships bronze medallist



Jaydon Hibbert, JAM

- World U-20 triple jump champion

- World’s six best U-20 performances of the year

- Jamaican triple jump champion



Erriyon Knighton, USA

- World Championships 200m bronze medallist

- Brussels Diamond League winner

- World U-20 200m record



Letsile Tebogo, BOT

- World U-20 100m champion

- World U-20 200m silver medallist

- World U-20 100m record



Emmanuel Wanyonyi, KEN

- World Championships 800m fourth place

- Rabat Diamond League winner

- World’s fastest U-20 time

Women nominees: