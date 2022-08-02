Kenyan juniors eye success in 400m heats

World Under-20 400m bronze medalist Sylvia Chelangat will on Tuesday seek to make history when she lines up in her specialty on the second day of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

Chelangat will team up with compatriot Damaris Mutunga in the women's 400m heats as they aim to secure their places in the final and also claim medals.

In an interview with Nation Sport, Chelangat said that her training went on well is confident of performing well.

“We did some good training and I believe when we get into the competition, we shall be able to do well. The most important thing now is to qualify for the final where we shall be able to fight for the medals,” said Chelangat, who has a personal best time of 52.23.

During last year's World Under-20 Championships at Kasarani, Chelangat bagged a bronze medal after timing her personal best time of 52.23 in a race won by Nigeria’s Imaobong Nse Uko (51.55), while Poland’s Kornelia Lesiewicz (51.97) settled for silver.

Chelangat, who is coached by former 800m world champion Janeth Jepkosgei in Kapsabet, Nandi County, said that she wants to make her country proud by doing well.

“My mentor Janeth Jepkosgei has been a blessing to me and I’m happy because she has given me good tips on how to excel. Competition will be stiff but I’m confident I will do well because I want to make my country proud,” she said.

Mutunga, a Form three student at St Martins High School in Masinga, Machakos County, said that she is prepared well and her target is to get into the final.

“I’m glad I won the trials this year and qualified to represent my country in the championships. After missing a chance last year, I went back and trained hard because I knew I will be meeting talented athletes," said Mutunga, who has a personal best time of 53.71, and is coached by Dennis Muthusi.

Dejanea Oakley from Jamaica is the pre-race favourite with a personal best time of 51.81, while USA’s Mekenze Kelley is the second fastest with 51.98 seconds.

In the men’s 400m, 18-year-old Elkanah Kiprotich Chemelil will be the sole representative from Kenya and with a personal best of 46.21, he will be looking forward to improve on his performance.