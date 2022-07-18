Kenyan hurdler Mpoke bows out in the semi-finals

Kenya's hurdler Moitalel Mpoke is out of contention for the men's 400 metres hurdles title at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States.

Mpoke, who was eying to become the second Kenya to win the title after the the late Nicholas Bett in 2015 Beijing, exited in the semi-finals on Monday morning.

Mpoke finished sixth in the second semi-final heat in 49.34 seconds behind the winner, 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Brazilian Alison Dos Santos in 47.85.

Trevor Bassit clocked 48.27 to take the automatic slot in the final alongside Dos Santos.

Benjamin Rai from United States won the first semi-final heat in 48.44 beating Jaheel Hyde from Jamaica to second place in 49.09 as they both claimed the automatic slots in the final.