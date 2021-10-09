Kenyan granny to tackle Boston Marathon for good cause

Joyce Nduku

Recreational runner Joyce Nduku, 67, a resident of Kitengela, will be participating in the 2021 Boston Marathon.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Nduku hopes to overcome an Achilles problem in time for the race
  • She looks forward to becoming a ‘general’ after she runs all the six world major marathons

The question some people may ask is: Why should a 67-year-old woman nursing an injured right leg travel all the way from Kenya to Boston to torture herself while taking part in a 42-kilometre marathon?

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.