Kenyan duo put behind mixed relay mishap to storm 400m finals

Sylvia Chelangat

Kenya's Sylvia Chelangat (right) finishes second in the 400m heats as Bermuda's Caitlyn Bobb falls during the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • Mexican Luis Aviles Ferreiro glided to the fastest in the heats, clocking 45.66 to claim the first heat, beating Italian Lorenzo Benati to second in 46.28.
  • “It feels good after the mixed relay mishap that had my morale plummet after the disqualification,” said Chelangat, adding that she had to stay focused for the 400m.

Kenya’s Sylvia Chelangat and Kennedy Kimeu put behind the 4x400m mixed relay disappointment to reach the finals of their respective 400m races on Wednesday.

