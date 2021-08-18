Kenyan duo put behind mixed relay mishap to storm 400m finals

Kenya’s Sylvia Chelangat and Kennedy Kimeu put behind the 4x400m mixed relay disappointment to reach the finals of their respective 400m races on Wednesday.

The duo were in the mixed relay team that had been disqualified earlier for lane infringement, despite finishing in an automatic qualifying second place.

The two finished second in their respective heats to book their automatic places in the finals that will take place on Saturday as Elkana Kiprotich failed to qualify after finishing third in his heat.

First of the blocks was Chelangat, who rallied from behind to surge to second place ina personal best 53.49 seconds in the third heat that went to one of the pre-race favourites Nse Uko from Nigeria in 52.33.

Kenya's Sylvia Chelangat (left) and Bermuda's Caitlyn Bobb freact after their 400m heat during the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 18, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Kenya's Sylvia Chelangat (left) reacts after the 400m heat during the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 18, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kenya's Sylvia Chelangat (right) finishes second in the 400m heats ahead of Bermuda's Caitlyn Bobb during the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 18, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Chelangat’s time placed her third overall in the qualifying times, coming immediately after Kornelia Lesiewicz from Poland, who won the first heat in 52.63.

Oneika MCannuff from Jamaica won the second heat with the fifth fastest qualifying time of 54.13.

Then came Kimeu, who surged to a season’s best 47.05 to finish second in the third heat behind South Africa’s Lythe Pillay, who won the event in 46.55.

Kiprotich clocked a personal best 46.79 to settle third in the second heat, but his effort was not enough to put him through as Anthony Pesela from Botswana won the heat in the second fastest time of 45.88.

Mexican Luis Aviles Ferreiro glided to the fastest in the heats, clocking 45.66 to claim the first heat, beating Italian Lorenzo Benati to second in 46.28.

“It feels good after the mixed relay mishap that had my morale plummet after the disqualification,” said Chelangat, adding that she had to stay focused for the 400m.

“I am glad that I not only made it to the final, but with a personal best. That gives me the inspiration to work hard in the finals knowing that I am competing at home,” said Chelangat.