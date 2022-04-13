Kenyan distance runner Chepkirui gets four-year doping ban

Nairobi

Former Commonwealth and African 10,000m champion Joyce Chepkirui has been banned for four years for a doping violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old was first provisionally suspended in July 2019 for a discrepancy in her Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

Chepkirui, who won the 2014 Commonwealth 10,000m gold in Glasgow, had appealed her case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) claiming the abnormalities in her ABP were due to medication and her diet.

CAS upheld an appeal filed by the AIU and banned Chepkirui for four years from June 28, 2019.

The athlete had been supported in her defence by Athletics Kenya and the Anti-Doping Association of Kenya.