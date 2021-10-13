Kenyan athletics family reels from tragic deaths

Agnes Tirop

Shocked athletes and coaches outside the home of World 10,000 bronze medallist Agnes Tirop, in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on October 13, 2021, following reports that she had been killed.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  •  
  • She missed the medal bracket narrowly in the 5,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics three months ago.  
  • Her death came just days after cross-country and 10,000m specialist Macharinyang was found hanging by a rope at the family's home in Murkwijit, West Pokot County, on Saturday.
  • Macharinyang did not leave a suicide note.

The deaths of top runners Agnes Jebet Tirop and Hosea Mwok Macharinyang in a span of days have left Kenya and the entire world athletics family in shock.

