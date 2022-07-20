Kenya to unleash fastest man this season in 5,000m

Kenya will launch their hunt for that elusive World Athletics Championships men’s 5,000m gold medal Friday (4.10am, Kenyan time) at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The last time Kenya bagged gold in the 12-and-a-half lap race was back in 2005 at the Helsinki Championships with Benjamin Limo.

Kenya’s hope rest in the shoulders of Nicholas Kimeli, the fastest man over the distance this season, with a world lead time of 12 min 46.33 sec, Daniel Simiu and Jacob Krop.

In the last edition in Doha 2019, Kenya missed the medal bracket with Krop finishing sixth position and Kimeli eighth position.

Kimeli will be battling it again with the reigning world champion Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, who will be seeking to go for a double gold act in Eugene after his victory in the 10,000m on Sunday.

Krop told Nation Sport he was in good shape and was looking to make a podium finish.

At the Kenyan trials at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 24, Krop finished second behind the in-form Kimeli, earning himself a ticket to the championships automatically.

“The way we have seen the competition in the various events so far, every race is tight and we need to up our game. We expect a fast race and we are ready for it,” said Krop.

He said they will work on a strategy to ensure a Kenyan gets the gold.

“The first target is to make sure that we all get to the final and then see what we can hatch for victory.”

One of Kenya’s chief weapon is no doubt Kimeli. He clocked the fastest time during the Rome Diamond League on June 9 smashing the meet record then held by the illustrious Eliud Kipchoge.

Compatriot Krop finished second while Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha settled for third place.

The Ethiopians will also be a threat, a fact Krop is wary of.