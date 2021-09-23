Kenya’s six-pronged attack on London marathon is complete

Brigid Kosgei

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei wins the women's race of the 2020 London Marathon in central London on October 4, 2020. This year's London marathon, an elite-athlete only event, takes place in a "secure biosphere" on a enclosed, looped course, in St James's Park, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Photo credit: Richard Heathcote | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Compared to last year, only six athletes from Kenya will compete in the race
  • Defending champion Kosgei to team up with Jepkosgei, Jemeli in women’s race as Kipchumba, Ekiru and Chebet do battle in men’s category in the streets of London
  • Vincent Kipchumba, Titus Ekiru and Valencia Marathon champion Evans Chebet will line up in the men’s category


This years’ edition of the London Marathon has attracted a smaller field, but the race is nevertheless expected to be competitive when the athletes line up in the English capital on October 3.

