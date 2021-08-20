Home nation seeks redemption

It is time for steeplechase redemption for Kenya and what better way to do it than on home soil at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

The task to restore Kenya’s bruised reputation in the 3,000m steeplechase men rests on the shoulders of Simon Kiprop Koech and Amos Serem who will be seeking to restore Kenya’s reputation. The heats begin at 2.29pm.

The two have promised to erase the painful Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games memories where Kenya failed to win gold since the 1968 Games.

Serem told Nation Sport he had been inspired by his senior training mates who include men’s marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and Geoffrey Kamworor.

“We have a battle ahead and I want to run well like my training mates back in Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County. I will work hard to bring glory to my country,” said Serem.

On the other hand, Koech, who was inspired by Ezekiel Kemboi and Brimin Kipruto, says he will leave nothing to chance when he competes in his heat.

He said they were planning for an all-out assault on the gold medal and would be working as a team once they got past heats.

That is how confident they are.

“Kenyans need not to worry because we just need to focus on the race and make sure we run well to keep home the medals,” said Koech.

The last activity of day three will be the women’s 3,000m steeplechase final.

Kenya will be represented by Jackline Chepkoech and Faith Cherotich who will look to replicate the 2018 victory by Celliphine Chespol.

The field will have 18 athletes representing 13 countries.

Ethiopia though have the loudest shout here. They have Zerfe Wondemagegn, the fastest women in the field with personal best of 9:16.41. She will have compatriot Emebet Kebede for company.

Belligerent Chepkoech is ready to mix in with Ethiopian challenge.

“My target is a gold medal,” she simply said.

Kenya will be looking for a medal upgrade in the women’s 1,500m that starts Friday at the World Under-20 Championships here in Nairobi.

In 2018 Tampere, Kenyan Miriam Cherop bagged silver, beaten to the ultimate prize by Alemaz Samuel of Ethiopia.

This year, racing on home soil, Winnie Jemutai and Purity Chepkirui will carry the country’s hopes as they eye a realistic one-two. The heats will start off at 10.30am.

Chepkurui owns the third fastest time in the field with a personal best of 4:10.39 while her compatriot Jemutai has a personal best time of 4:17.55.

But based on time, the duo have their work cut for them.

Rivals Ethiopians Diribe Welteji and Hiwot Mehari will be rubbing their hands with glee.

Welteji is the clear favourite and here is why. She is fastest women in this field with an impressive personal best time of 3:58.93.

Mehari is not far behind with PB of 4:08.32 and should fancy her chances against her country mate and the Kenyans.