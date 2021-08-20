Home nation seeks redemption

Simon Kiprop Koech

Simon Kiprop Koech clears a hurdle in the 3,000 metres steeplechase race at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 3, 2021 during the National trials for World Under-20 Championships.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The task to restore Kenya’s bruised reputation in the 3,000m steeplechase men rests on the shoulders of Simon Kiprop Koech and Amos Serem
  • Kenya will be looking for a medal upgrade in the women’s 1,500m that starts Friday at the  World Under-20 Championships here in Nairobi
  • Chepkurui owns the third fastest time in the field with a personal best of  4:10.39 while her compatriot Jemutai has a personal best time of 4:17.55

It is time for steeplechase redemption for Kenya and what better way to do it than on home soil at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

