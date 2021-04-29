Kenya’s World Championships bid document preps gather pace

Kenya's desire to bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships has moved a stop closer.

Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei on Thursday revealed the preparations of the bid document had moved to the second stage.

Tuwei said that they are now compiling the actual bidding document after completing the first stage of presenting their application to the World Athletics by March 31 this year.

“The first stage involved showing the interest and getting the government’s guarantee and clearance,” said Tuwei, who was updating members during the virtual AK Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.

Tuwei said that the actual bidding document will go into details about the competition venue, accommodation facilities, security, medical set-up among things.

“We are talking about engaging virtually all the ministries and key private sector partners in putting up a detailed and strong document,”said Tuwei adding that bidding countries have until September 1 to present their documents to WA before the third state that will be the official presentation.

Kenya wants to stage the championship at the 60,000-seater Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa are the countries that are also interested in bidding to host the event. The country that wins the bid will have to invest between $70million and 80 million.

The money will be spent on logistics (33 percent), broadcast (19 percent), promotional strategy (9 per cent), ticketing operations and hospitality (2 percent), medical and anti-doping (1 percent), prize money (12 percent), event management and presentation (4 percent), event planning (10 percent), additional events (3 percent) and other costs (6 percent).

A successful bid requires financial guarantee from the government.

The other bidding requirements are availability of a 30,000-seater stadium, accommodation facilities (four-star or higher) and a mandatory requirement to host the World Athletics Congress (gathering of the highest authority of World Athletics and the sport of athletics globally).

On September 29, 2019 during the 17th edition of the World Athletics Championships in Qatar, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed announced at Ezdan Tower Three in Doha where Team Kenya had been residing that the country had submitted a letter of intent to World Athletics, signaling its intention to host the senior championship.

Close to 2,000 athletes from more than 200 nations competing for medals in 49 disciplines over 10 days stand to boost the country’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

Global spotlight, according to World Athletics estimates, more than one billion people will tune in to watch the championship.

With at least 3,000 journalists from media outlets around the world converging on Nairobi to cover the event, a successful bid will lift Kenya’s tourism sector which is reeling from effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to estimates, the 2017 World Athletics Championships generated a direct economic impact of Sh11.407 billion to the city of London through activities of spectators, athletes and officials, volunteers, media and organisers.