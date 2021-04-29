Kenya’s World Championships bid document preps gather pace

Left to right- Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei, Kenya's Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage Amina Mohamed, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and Kirimi Kaberia, then Sports PS, in Monaco in 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei on Thursday revealed the preparations of the bid document had moved to the second stage.
  • Tuwei said that they are now compiling the actual bidding document after completing the first stage of presenting their application to the World Athletics by March 31 this year.

Kenya's desire to bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships has moved a stop closer.

