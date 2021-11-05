Kenya's cross country season kicks off in Machakos

The Athletics Kenya weekend cross country meeting kicks off on Saturday at the Machakos People's Park in Machakos County.

The race, which signals the start of the Athletics Kenya events in the country, has attracted a number of elite athletes who are eager to kick start their season.

The cross country season had been delayed by two weeks following the death of former World Cross Country champion Agnes Tirop who was found dead in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County last month.

Athletics Kenya's senior vice president in charge of competitions, Paul Mutwii, said the course will be two-kilometre loop which will be repeated.

"We have started the cross country season and we expect a lot of athletes to compete in Machakos because they have been out of competition for a long time," said Mutwii.

Mutwii also said that there will be prize money for the top six in each category in the senior races with top five getting cash rewards in the junior category.

The athletes are expected to compete in 5km Under-18 girls, 6km Under-18 boys, 6km junior women race, 8km junior men’s race, 10km senior women and men’s races and mixed relays.

The 10km winners in both categories will get Sh10,000, with the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth positions walking home with Sh8,000, Sh6,000, Sh4,000, Sh2,000 and Sh1,000 respectively.

The junior category will also see cash prizes distributed among the top five with the winner getting Sh8,000.

Second, third, fourth and fifth place finishers will go home with Sh6,000, Sh4,000, Sh2,000 and Sh1,000 respectively.

Julius Tanki, who finished second in last year's edition, and World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist Leonard Bett are some of the athletes who have confirmed participation.

Kibet in the mix

The junior category will see Africa Under-18 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist Aron Kibet face his training mate, World Under-20 bronze medallist Simon Koech, all from Silibwet Athletics Training Camp headed by John Kimetto.

"I have lined up the athletes for the first weekend meet because this is where their season starts. It's a good build up as we prepare for next year's events which includes World Championships and Commonwealth Games," said Kimetto.

The Machakos meet will pave way for the second weekend meet in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County next weekend before heading to Olkalau in Nyandarua County on November 20 for the third meet.

The fourth series will be held in Kapsokwony in Mt Elgon, Bungoma County on November 27 with the last meeting being held in Sotik, Bomet County on December 4.

The County Cross Country Championships shall be held by December 18 before the disciplined forces championships are held.

National Police Cross Country Championships are scheduled for January 7, 2022 at Jockey Club of Kenya, with Kenya Defence Forces Cross Country Championships being held at the Moi Airbase in Nairobi on the same day.

Kenya Prisons will host their championships at Kenya Prisons Training College in Ruiru while the University Cross Country Championships shall be held at Kabarak University in Nakuru County on January 8.

At the same time, Regional Cross Country Championships shall be held across the country which will now pave way for the National Cross Country Championships on January 22 in Lobo village, Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County.

This will be part of the preparations for the World Cross Country Tour which is the first series to be held in Kenya.