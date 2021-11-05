Kenya's cross country season kicks off in Machakos

Robert Kiprop (second left), Rodgers Kwemoi (left), Rhonex Kipruto (centre), and other athletes battle it out during the Discovery Kenya Cross Country 30th Edition senior men’s 10kilometres race held at Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County on January 31, 2021. Kiprop won the race clocking 30:17:8, Nicholas Kimeli came second timed at 30:20:8 while Kwemoi finished third clocking 30:25:3.
 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

  • This will be part of the preparations for the World Cross Country Tour which is the first series to be held in Kenya.

The Athletics Kenya weekend cross country meeting kicks off on Saturday at the Machakos People's Park in Machakos County.

