Kenya’s beauty charms visiting Chilean athletes

A group of 14 athletes from Chile, who featured in the 2021 Stanchart Nairobi Marathon on Sunday, have said that they cannot wait to return to the country and tour more places.

They arrived in Kenya on October 22 for the event, and immediately headed to Iten, where they camped for five days to prepare for races in their respective categories.

The athletes manager, coach, and translator, Stephen Kamau, considered the group’s visit to Kenya a great success.

“The group has enjoyed its stay in Kenya and, there are members who have promised to return. This experience has changed their perception of Kenya and Africa at large. At a personal level, I see that as an opportunity to bring more Chileans to Kenyan to experience the same,” Kamau said.

He said that the Chileans found running at high altitude a challenging experience, a situation they can rectify next time by spending more time in Iten when they return next year.

However, the tough conditions did not prevent two members of the contingent from improving their personal bests.

“Our best runner in the full marathon has an unofficial time of two hours 57 minutes (2:57:00) He felt that he would have performed within the region of his 2:30:00 personal best if the ascent near Kibera had not slowed him down. However, two other runners managed to improve their time over the distance. One registered 3:20:00 up from 3:28:00, and the other improved his 3:36 time to 3:23,” the coach said.

Kamau, who trailed five Chilean athletes who did the full marathon on a bicycle, added that they are waiting to receive their official times to assess their performance.