Kenya's Beatrice Chebet sets meet record in France

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet (second left) competes in the Women's 3000 metres final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at the Qatar Sports Club stadium in the capital Doha on May 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Karim Jaafar | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Davis Kiplagat will field in men’s 5,000m, while Barnaba Kipyego, Nicholas Bett and Wilberforce Kones will compete in 3,000m steeplechase.
  • In the womens' race, former World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Rosefline Chepng’etich and Fancy Cherono will fly the country's flag.

World Under-20 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet continued to cement her status at senior level with a meet record victory in the women's 5,000m race at the Montreuil International Track and Field Meeting in France on Tuesday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.