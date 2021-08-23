Kenya open medal tally at World Deaf Championships

It was all jubilation in Team Kenya at the fourth edition of the World Deaf Athletics Championships in Lublin, Poland after Symon Kibai and Martin Ndung'u won gold and bronze medals respectively in the men’s 10,000m Monday.

From the onset, it was clear to the 15 athletes who competed in the race that it was going to be a tough one due to the wet track at the Lublin Athletics Stadium after heavy downpour for the better part of the day.

Kibai, 34, proved too strong for his opponents in the event, which was the only final of Day One activities, crossing the finish line in a season’s best time of 29:44.44.

Swedish Otto Kingstedt claimed silver in 29:47.31 ahead of Ndung'u, 33, in 30:12.40. Another Kenyan Peter Toroitich, 39, finished fourth in a season’s best time of 30:53.69.

The trio of John Kiplang'at, Elikana Kiprop and Peter Kokobi put Kenya on course to bagging more medals by qualifying for the final in the 1,500m set for Wednesday.

Kiplang'at starred in Heat 1 in 4:39.45, ahead of Spanish Villance Marron and Yerlan Suievaliyev who finished second and third in 4:43.99 and 4:44.61 respectively.

Kokobi and Kiprop who were in Heat 2 stormed the final after finishing fifth and sixth in 4:24.83 and 4:25.18 respectively.

“It is the best way to start the competition. We are very happy with our athletes for the victory because they have won under very harsh conditions caused by the rain. There is no doubt today's performance has motivated the rest who are yet to compete,” said Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya president Jones Kiplang'at.

Edwin Kipng'eno and David Njeru will on Tuesday fly Kenya’s flag high in the men’s 10,000m final.

David Wamira will also be battling to have his name in the medal list in the men's 100m final.