Kenya open medal tally at World Deaf Championships

Symon Cherono and Martin Ndung'u

Swedish Otto Kingstedt (left), Kenyans Symon Cherono (centre) and Martin Ndung'u celebrate after winning silver, gold and bronze respectively in the men's 10,000m at the ongoing World Deaf Athletics Championships at Lublin Athletics Stadium on August 23, 2021. 


 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • From the onset, it was clear to the 15 athletes who competed in the race that it was going to be a tough one due to the wet track at the Lublin Athletics Stadium
  • Kibai, 34, proved too strong for his opponents in the event, which was the only final of Day One activities, crossing the finish line in a season’s best time of 29:44.44
  • The trio of John Kiplang'at, Elikana Kiprop and Peter Kokobi put Kenya on course to bagging more medals by qualifying for the final in the 1,500m set for Wednesday

It was all jubilation in Team Kenya at the fourth edition of the World Deaf Athletics Championships in Lublin, Poland after Symon Kibai and Martin Ndung'u won gold and bronze medals respectively in the men’s 10,000m Monday.

