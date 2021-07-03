Kenya names team of 44 for Nairobi's World U20 Championships

Kenya will virtually field a new team of 44 athletes at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships slated for August 17 to 22 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The squad of 24 men and 20 women was picked yesterday after three days of explosive action during the Kenyan trials at Kasarani. The team of 44 enters residential training camp at Kasarani on July 15.

Zenah Jemutai is the only surviving member from the squad that won the overall title in the 2018 edition of the games held in Tampere, Finland. In Finland, Jemutai competed in women’s 3,000m, finishing fifth.

North Rift region’s Jemutai, who finished second at the trials, will again compete in 3,000m alongside Japan-based Teresia Muthoni of Central.

Muthoni won at the trials.

Kenya won 11 medals, six gold, four silver and a bronze in Finland, a performance that the current team will be under pressure to better on home soil. Most of the athletes who represented Kenya in Tampere would have qualified to compete had the event been held last year.

The postponement of the track and field championship owing to Covid-19 pandemic means a majority of the concerned athletes are ineligible due to age limit.

Kenya topped the standings in the 2000 edition of the championship held in Santiago, Chile, the 2006 edition in Beijing, and 2010 edition in Moncton, Canada.

The event will be held in Africa for the first time this year and for the first time, Kenya will have a number of athletes competing in more than one race. Zeddy Chesire from Nairobi Region will compete in high jump and long jump, while hurdles specialist Agnes Ngumbi from Southern region will do battle in 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles.

Perhaps the only athlete in Team Kenya with vast experience on track is World 1,500 champion Timothy Cheruiyot’s training mate, Vincent Keter, who will lead the Kenyan assault in1,500m after winning at the trials.

While naming the team on Saturday, Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jack Tuwei said the athletes will be allowed to go home and report for residential training on July 15 at Kasarani.

“Most of these athletes are in school. We shall allow them to go and clear with their schools since most will be closing down for holidays within that period,” said Tuwei.

AK’s Director for Youth and Development, Barnaba Korir, said that the team is equally strong and only needs to be made comfortable competing on tartan under professional eyes.

“Most of them have not had experience running on the tartan track, and speed work. It was incredible watching them produce good times,” said Korir, who singled out Purity Chepkirui, who won the 1,500m in 4:10.39, Noah Kibet who timed 1:45.45 and Levi Kibet, who won men’s 5,000m in 13:38.58 as potential medalists.

Levi and Kiplang'at

Levi and his partner Benson Kiplang’at will be out to succeed reigning World Under-20 champion, Edward Zakayo, in 5,000m while Vincent Keter will be out to emulate his Rongai Athletics Club teammate, George Manangói, who won the 1,500m title in Tampere.

Noah Kibetwill be keen to take over from Solomon Lekuta, who claimed the men’s 800m title in Tampere in a race where he will team up with Emmanuel Wanyonyi. Jackline Cherotich will be seeking to uphold Kenya’s dominance in 3,000m steeplechase which Celliphine Chespol won in the 2016 and 2018 editions.

Team Kenya

Men:

High Jump: Sid Markurs, Discus: Titus Kiptoo, High Jump: Dennis Maina, Triple Jump: Justine Maiyo, Shot Put: Dominic Kiprotich, Javelin: Wilson Letunyie, 10,000m race walk : Harrington Wanyonyi, 110mH: Patrick Muindi, 400mH: Peter Kithome, Allocious Kipng’etich, 100m: Sylvester Simiyu, 200m: Jonathan Muasya, 400m: Elkanah Kiprotich, Edwin Kipyegon, 800m: Noah Kibet, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, 1,500m: Vincent Keter, Emmanuel Lemama, 3,000m: Bernard Kibet, Daniel Kinyanjui, 5,000m: Levi Kibet, Benson Kiplangat, 3,000m S/C: Simon Kiprop, Amos Serem

Women:

High Jump: Zeddy Chesire, Discus: Linda Kageha, Javelin: Martha Musaai, Triple Jump: Fatuma Winny, Long Jump: Zeddy Chesire, Shot Put: Maureen Milka, 10,000m walk: Margaret Gati, 100mH: Agnes Ngumbi, 400mH: Agnes Ngumbi, 100m: Mercy Chebet,

200m: Louise Morara, 400m: Sylvia Chelangat, 800m: Sheila Chepkosgei, Brenda Chebet, 1,500m: Purity Chepkurui, Winny Jemutai, 3,000m Teresia Muthoni, Zena Jemutai, 5,000m: Maurine Cherotich, Zena Jeptoo, 3000m S/C: Jackline Chepkoech, Faith Cherotich

Officials: