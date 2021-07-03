Kenya names team of 44 for Nairobi's World U20 Championships

World U20 Championships

Athletes compete in the men's 5,000 metres final during the Athletics Kenya trials for World Under-20 Championships at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • Jemutai the only surviving member from squad that competed in 2018
  • Kenya names team of 44 for junior track and field championship set for Nairobi
  • Squad of 24 men and 20 women selected after four-day trials to start residential training on July 15 at the MISC, Kasarani

Kenya will virtually field a new team of 44 athletes at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships slated for August 17 to 22 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

