Kenya names squad for World Team Race Walking Championships

African Games and Africa champions Samuel Gathimba and Emily Ngii will lead Team Kenya for the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships scheduled for March 4-5 in Muscat, Oman.

The team, that has four men and one woman, will be managed by veteran race walk coach George Kariuki.

The team, which will leave for the Championships on March 2, also has the 2017 World Under-18 10km race walk bronze medallist Dominic Ndigiti and Simon Wachira, who will take part in men's 20km race walk.

The World Under-20 Championships 10m race walk champion Heristone Wanyonyi will compete in men's Under-20 10km while Ngii, who is also the National and Kenya Defence Forces champion, will square it out in women's 20km.

A statement from Athletics Kenya thanked World Athletics and the government for the assistance they have accorded the team in its preparations.

"The online process of the issuance of visas to the team is seamless and it's going on without hitches," said the statement.

This is the first time Kenya is participating in the world team championships.