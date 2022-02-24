Kenya names squad for World Team Race Walking Championships

African Games and Africa champions Samuel Gathimba and Emily Ngii will lead Team Kenya for the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships scheduled for March 4-5 in Muscat, Oman.

