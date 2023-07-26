Kenya's mixed relay team takes hunt for Worlds time to Germany

Commonwealth Games 800 metres champions Wycliffe Kinyamal and Mary Moraa are in Kenya’s 4x400m relay team for the True Athletes Classics Meeting set for Saturday at Manfort Stadium, Leverkusen, Germany.

Athletics Kenya chief administrative officer Susan Kamau also said national and Kenya Defence Forces 400m champion Zablon Ekwam and Millicent Ndoro are in the team for the race.

Sprints coach Duncan Ayiemba will be in charge of the team that leaves early Friday for the race.

The team will try to improve the country’s current time so as to boost their chances of qualifying through the world ranking quota for this year’s World Athletics Championships from August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Kenya is currently ranked 16th from Team Kenya “A” national record breaking victory during the National Athletics Championships on June 24 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Moraa, the national 400m record holder, anchored Kenya “A” to a national record and world championships qualifying position in 4x400m mixed relay.

It was an explosive battle between Moraa’s team and Botswana as Kenya “A” led from gun to tape, winning in three minutes and 14.64 seconds. The team also had Kinyamal, Ekwam and Mercy Okech.

The performance saw Kenya "A" move to ninth place in the world ranking and road to Budapest but they have since sunk to 16th.

The 16 top ranked countries in the world by July 31 will automatically qualify for the World Championships and Kenya can only pray that no team dislodges them.

The team's performance saw them break the previous national record of 3:16:21 set at the nationals in 2021 by the team of Moraa, Jared Momanyi, Collins Kipruto and former 400m national record holder Hellen Syombua.

“It’s our hope that the teams will break the national record again and position the country in a good place before the deadline closes,” said Kamau.

Kenya also hopes to send the men's 4x400m team to Budapest by virtue of the Kenya Police team’s time of 3:02.02 that is currently placed 16th in the world ranking.