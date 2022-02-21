Kenya in danger of missing World Athletics Race Walking event

Five Kenyan walkers are having a hard time getting visas that will enable them travel to Muscat, Oman for the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships slated for March 4 and 5.

Kenya is planning to field Samuel Gathimba, Simon Wachira, Dominic Ndigiti, Emily Ngii and teenager Heristone Wanyonyi in the global event.

However, without an Omani embassy in Kenya, Athletics Kenya (AK) says it has had to write to the World Athletics and Oman Athletic Association to be informed how to acquire the visas.

“Getting visas has been an issue for our team because there is no Oman embassy in Kenya. We don’t know whether we are supposed to get visas before entering Oman or they will be issued on arrival. We have now decided to write to the Oman Athletic Association to get direction. We are waiting for feedback from them,” said AK Vice-Chairman Paul Mutwii on Monday.

Wanyonyi rose to fame after winning gold in the men’s 10,000m race walk at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi last year.

He was voted the Most Promising Boy at the 2021 Sports Personality of the Year Awards (Soya) gala last month.

Gathimba is a two-time African champion and holds the national record for men’s 20km walk of one hour, 19:24 minutes, while Ndigiti bagged gold at the African U20 Championships in Ivory Coast in 2018.

Wachira is yet to win a medal. He missed the podium at the African Championships in Durban, South Africa in 2016 and in Asaba, Nigeria 2018.

Ngii bagged the 2019 African Games title in Rabat, Morocco. The five walkers, who will be under coach George Kariuki, are currently training on their own.