Kenya in danger of missing World Athletics Race Walking event

Heristone Wanyonyi

Kenya's Heristone Wanyonyi celebrates after winning the men's 10,000m race walk during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 21, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Ngii bagged the 2019 African Games title in Rabat, Morocco. The five walkers, who will be under coach George Kariuki, are currently training on their own.
  • Both Gathimba and Wachira competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics, although they did not finish.  

Five Kenyan walkers are having a hard time getting visas that will enable them travel to Muscat, Oman for the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships slated for March 4 and 5.

