Kenya's high jump ace Mathew Sawe qualifies for Olympics
What you need to know:
- Sawe officially qualified after he was ranked 24th in the world at the close of the qualifying deadline on June 29 midnight.
- Top 30 athletes in World Athletics ranking by the end of the deadline qualify for Olympics with or without attaining qualifying standards.
Africa high jump champion Mathew Sawe has officially qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Sawe, the African Games high jump silver medallist, officially qualified after he was ranked 24th in the world at the close of the qualifying deadline on June 29 midnight.
Top 30 athletes in World Athletics ranking by the end of the deadline qualify for Olympics with or without attaining qualifying standards.
Sawe had already been named in the athletics team for the Tokyo Summer Games when the selection was done at the end of the three-day Kenyan trials on June 19 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.
It will be the first time Sawe is competing at the Olympic Summer Games.