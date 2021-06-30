Kenya's high jump ace Mathew Sawe qualifies for Olympics

Mathew Sawe in action during high jump competition

Mathew Sawe in action during high jump competition at Athletics Kenya Tokyo Olympics pre-trials at Nyayo National Stadium, on May 28, 2021.



Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sawe officially qualified after he was ranked 24th in the world at the close of the qualifying deadline on June 29 midnight.
  • Top 30 athletes in World Athletics ranking by the end of the deadline qualify for Olympics with or without attaining qualifying standards.

Africa high jump champion Mathew Sawe has officially qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

