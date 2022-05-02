Kenya has been a stomping ground for sports superstars

The announcement that a galaxy of stars will grace the Kenyan leg of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Gold Tour series on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, has sent tongues wagging.

On Sunday, Kip Keino Classic Director Barnabas Korir said Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala will come up against Olympics 100 metres champion, Marcell Jacobs from Italy, and Olympics 200m silver medallist, American Fred Kerley in men’s 100m race.

The women’s 100m race has attracted two-time Olympics 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica, Tokyo Olympics 200m silver medallist Christine Mboma of Namibia and her compatriot Beatrice Masilingi, American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, among others.

The world-class field will make the Kip Keino Classic a spectacular event. However, it will not be the first time sporting stars are visiting the country for races, and past experience has shown that Kenyan athletes have always risen to the occasion on home soil when it matters most.

Sports superstars who have visited Kenya in the past include the world’s greatest heavyweight boxer Muhammad Ali (1981), two-time world heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson (1981), Archie “The Mongoose” Moore who was the longest reigning world light heavyweight champion of all time, and former heavyweight world champion Riddick Bowe (1983). These were American boxers who left a mark in the sport globally.

America’s star basketballer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, also visited Kenya for a chat and exhibition. When they arrive, Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica, and Jacobs from Italy will rekindle memories among Kenyan sports fans.

Lee Evans, an enigmatic American won gold in men’s 400m race at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico, also visited Kenya. In Mexico, Evans set a terrific world record of 43.86 seconds that stood for 19 years until it was broken by his fellow American Butch Reynolds (43.29) on August 17, 1988.

Straight from Mexico, Evans, came to Kenya to compete.

Why did he? One of more reasons was that he thought Kenya had worthy opponents. Three Kenyan men had run in his race in Mexico - Munyoro Hezekiah Nyamau who was a semi-finalist, Daniel Rudisha, and Naftali Bon who were both quarter-finalists.

But there was also Charles Asati, a 100m and 200m sprinter in Mexico who had joined the trio in the final of men’s 4x400m relay. Were it not for the battling Evans who anchored the Americans, Kenya would have won gold but the team returned home with a silver medal.