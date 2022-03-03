Kenya's golden boy Heristone Wanyonyi goes for more glory in Oman

World Under-20 10,000m race walk champion Heristone Wanyonyi is the man to beat when he gets down to business in the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat, Oman on Friday.

Wanyonyi will renew rivalry with India’s Amit Khatri in the men's under-20 10km race that gets underway at 7.10am Kenyan time.

The race will be preceded by women’s under-20 10km race at 7am but of local interest will be the senior women’s 20km race that goes down in the afternoon at 3pm.

Africa and African Games 20km champion Emily Ngii will be a lone ranger in the women’s contest.

Africa and African Games 2okm champion Samuel Gathimba, Simon WAchira and 2017 World Under-18 10,000m bronze medallist Dominic Ndigiti will field in senior men’s 20km on Saturday.

Back to junior men’s fray, Wanyonyi and Khatri will revive the memories from last year’s World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi.

Wanyonyi made history when he clocked a personal best 42:10.84 to win gold, making him the first Kenyan to have achieve the feat at any world championship, beating Khatri to second place in 42:17.94.

It wasn’t an easy field in Nairobi with Spain’s Paul McGrath, who earlier in the year had won the European Under-20 title. He settled for bronze in a personal best 42:26.11.

This will be a different ball game altogether as the athletes not only are moving from track to road but also to sea level from Nairobi’s high altitude.

Khatri is the quickest in the field on track with a personal best 40:28, a time he achieved two years ago.

The juniors field also has three Chinese walkers, who are the fastest, having walked sub 40 minutes. They are Kong Xianglong (39:42), Hongren Wang (39:49) and Zeng Yu (39:56).

Since the Under-20 races were introduced in 2004, Chinese athletes have won four of the eight gold medals awarded in the Under-20 men’s race, including the past three editions.

Kong has beaten Wang and Zeng on two occasions last year: first in Huangshan in March, then in Taicang in May.

Wanyonyi will be a lone ranger with Kenya having not fielded a full team of five.

“Winning the world junior title and most promising award during the 2021 Sports Personality of the Year gala was a great motivation,” said Wanyonyi.

“I hope to perform well, especially having been training for 20km.”

Ngii will also be a lone ranger, going for individual title with Kenya failing to field a full team in the women’s contest that has Chinese walkers as favourites.

Ngii will be coming up against a full team from China, who have the best times of the year including world record holder Yang Jiayu (1:23:49), who is also the 2017 world champion.

China dominated the last World Race Walking Team Championships in 2018 with 12 medals, four more than nearest challengers, Japan.

Gathimba, Wachira and Ndigiti will come up against the full force of Olympic champion Massimo Stano, and Koki Ikeda and Toshikazu Yamanishi from Japan, who won silver and bronze respectively at 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Friday's Programme:

07:00am - 10km U20 women

08:10am - 10km U20 men

3:00pm - 20km women

6:00pm - 10km masters men and women, and relay

Saturday's Programme:

6.00am:00 - 35km men & women