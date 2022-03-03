Kenya's golden boy Heristone Wanyonyi goes for more glory in Oman

Heristone Wanyonyi

Kenya's Heristone Wanyonyi celebrates after winning the men's 10,000m race walk during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 21, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wanyonyi will renew rivalry with India’s Amit Khatri in the men's under-20 10km race that gets underway at 7.10am Kenyan time.
  • The race will be preceded by women’s under-20 10km race at 7am but of local interest will be the senior women’s 20km race that goes down in the afternoon at 3pm.

World Under-20 10,000m race walk champion Heristone Wanyonyi is the man to beat when he gets down to business in the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat, Oman on Friday.

