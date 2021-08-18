Kenya begins hunt for elusive medals in sprints, field events

Martha Musai

The 2018 Africa Youth Games javelin champion Martha Musai during a training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 3, 2021. Musai will be the sole representative in the category during the World Under-20 Championships which kicks off on August 17 at the same venue. 

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Men’s 400m hurdles team finds inspiration from former champ Bett
  • Mutindi gets show on the road in 400m hurdles, Musai lines up for javelin and Kageha in discus

Kenya wants to leave an imprint in sprints events at the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

