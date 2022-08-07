Kenya bag Commonwealth bronze in 4x400m relay

In Birmingham

The 2015 Africa 400 metres silver medallist Boniface Mweresa anchored Kenya to bronze medal in men's 4x400m in athletics at the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday.

It's Wiseman Were who took the blocks first to handover the baton to William Rayan in fourth place.

Then Rayan dug in to close in before handing over to third leg Mike Mokamba, who zeroed in to handover to Mweresa, who swang to the third place and bronze in season's best three minutes and 02.42 seconds.

Trinidad and Tobago won gold in 3:01.29 as defending champions Botswana were relegated to silver this time around in 3:01.85.

It was the first time Kenya was getting a medal in the event since silver at the 2010 Delhi Games.

"We had a good combination and we thank God for the medal. I believe we shall improve to get the qualifying time for the World Athletics Championships next year," said Mweresa. "We all were overloaded from other races but this is a good performance."

Mweresa said they will need support if they are to qualify for the World Athletics Championships next year and 2024 Paris Olympics.

"We need camps for sprints. We also need to be taken for events outside the country especially in relays," said Mweresa.