Athletics legend Saisi set to be laid to rest

Legendary Kenyan athlete Thomas Saisi passed away on March 30, 2021

Legendary Kenyan athlete Thomas Saisi passed away on March 30, 2021. He will be buried at his Kishaunet farm in Kapenguria, West Pokot County on April 7, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

What you need to know:

  • Saisi was part of a Kenyan male quartet, which clinched gold in the 4x400 yards (now 4x400m relay) at the 1972 Olympics in Munich where they clocked 2:59.83
  • His eldest son Stephen Saisi said his father had been battling high blood pressure since October last year
  • Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jack Tuwei eulogised Saisi as an athletics pioneer who laid the foundation for the growth of the sport through his exploits on the track

Plans are underway to give a befitting send-off to legendary athlete Thomas Saisi who passed away on March 30 in Kapenguria County Referral Hospital in West Pokot County.

