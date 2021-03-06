Prime

Kenyan athletes struggle with bills as coronavirus bites

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With races cancelled globally, Boston Marathon Champion Cherono is among runners struggling to meet the cost of medication and to fend for their families.  With the help of his manager, he has paid for part of his daughter’s medication but his mother’s cancer treatment has put additional burden on the family

  • Weighed down by medical bills, athlete and his family is forced to disrupt his training schedule to take care of his ailing child until his management team comes to his rescue



It’s almost a year since the first Covid-19 positive case on Kenyan soil was announced and indeed, the virus has come with a fair share of problems.

