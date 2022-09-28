Kenya Airways teams up with NMG for London Marathon

A team from Nation Media Group’s Sports Desk landed in London on Tuesday to launch the final build-up towards Sunday’s London Marathon which will be televised live on NTV.

Nation Sport writer Ayumba Ayodi accompanied by NTV cameraperson Leah Wambui Kurema are in London for ringside coverage of Sunday’s race courtesy of a partnership between Kenya Airways and the Nation Media Group.

Kenya Airways’ Group Managing Director and CEO Allan Kilavuka yesterday said the airline will continue supporting sport as it’s a catalyst for Kenya’s socio-economic development.

Kenya Airways 787 Dreamliner Cabin crew Joseph Bongo (right), Perez Obinga (second right) and Caroline Chirchir (left) pose for a photo with Nation Media Group's Ayumba Ayodi (middle) and Wambui Kurema on arrival at London's Heathrow Airport on September 27, 2022. Kenya Airways is the official Team Kenya carrier for the London Marathon due for Sunday in the British capital. Photo credit: Pool

“As Kenya’s national carrier and the Pride of Africa, we are committed to supporting the sports industry in Kenya. We believe that with the right support, sports can be a catalyst for the social-economic development of our country,” the CEO said.

“Kenya Airways’ sports sponsorship portfolio is borne out of the acknowledgement and need to harness the country’s rich sporting talent and to nurture the next generation of sportsmen and sportswomen.

“We wish the Kenyan team travelling to London for the London Marathon all the best as they fly the Kenyan flag high,” he added.

Monica Ndung’u, NMG’s Executive Director Transformation and Head of Broadcasting, thanked Kenya Airways for coming on board to partner with NMG.

“Nation Media Group has continuously supported sportsmen and women in their quest to participate in events that have brought great pride to Kenya,” Ndung’u said.

“The London Marathon, has now been on NTV for three years and we are particularly proud to have KQ join us in our endeavor by flying our team to the London Marathon and allowing audiences to experience not only the race but behind the scene action during the marathon.”