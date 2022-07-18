Kenya aim to extend 1500m dominance in Oregon

Kenya has been unstoppable in the famous metric mile race at the World Athletics Championships for the last 11 years.

Kenya is yet to lose the world 1,500m title since Asbel Kiprop got hold of the title at the 2011 Daegu World Athletics Championships before retaining it in 2013 Moscow and 2015 Beijing.

Elijah Manangoi would then win in 2017 London before Cheruiyot affirmed the prowess with victory in 2019 Doha.

But that reign at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United State now looks in jeopardy especially after the country failed to recapture the Olympic title at the Tokyo Summer Games last year.

Norwegian Jacob Ingebrigsten stunned world champion Timothy Cheruiyot to victory at the Tokyo Olympics. As Cheruiyot, who had been bogged down by injuries, got silver, Briton John Kerr settled for bronze.

Cheruiyot, who was known for powerful front-running posture, seems not to have regained his form fully.

World Indoor bronze medallist Abel Kipsang, who is touted as a front runner, is yet to have commanding presence, though he has been winning.

That is why the country will be watching in bated breath as the duo battle to defend the country’s reign in the race final that will be held on Thursday at 5.30am.

Cheruiyot has only won one of his eight outings this year, the victory which came during the semi-finals of the Athletics Kenya National Championships on April 27. Cheruiyot would then finish sixth during the final the next day.

He finished second behind Kipsang, who strode to his maiden Diamond league victory in Doha on May 13 as he failed to start at the Prefontaine Classic on May 27.

Cheruiyot was placed second at the national trials for the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games, losing the battle to Kipsang again on June 25.

Kipsang has been unstoppable this year, winning in 12 out of his 15 outings including his second major outing for Kenya at the World Athletics Indoor Championships on March 19-20 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Besides the aforementioned, Kipsang sealed his second Diamond League victory in Birmingham on May 21, just coming after Kip Keino Classic and Doha victories. His victory in 3:31.02 at the Kip Keino Classic on May 7 still has him as the world season leader.

Kipsang, who was placed fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, went on to win the Africa title on June 12 in Mauritius and the national trials on June 25.

His only defeats were during the World Athletics Indoor Championships where he finished fourth in the semis and third in the final, and third during the heats at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday .

On Monday morning, Kipsang rallied from three places behind at the bell to take the lead with 300m to go and easily win the second semi-final heat in 3:33.68.

Mohammed Katir from Spain was second in 3:34.45 as James Wightman of Britain finished third to all qualify to the final.