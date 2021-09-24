I'm going for the world record in Berlin, declares Bekele

Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele crosses the finish line to win the Berlin Marathon

Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele crosses the finish line to win the Berlin Marathon on September 29, 2019 in Berlin.


Photo credit: File | John Macdougall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 39-year-old Ethiopian came within just two seconds of Eliud Kipchoge's current men's world record of two hours, one minute and 39 seconds when he won the 2019 Berlin Marathon
  • Despite catching the coronavirus at the start of the year, Bekele says he is now in peak condition and ready to attack his 2019 personal best marathon time of 2:01:41, as well as the world record, on Sunday
  • The Ethiopian confessed that two years ago he was unaware how close he was to the world record pace in Berlin until he saw his time in the final stages


Berlin

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.