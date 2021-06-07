Keeper hospitalised after charged Nyeri derby turns chaotic

Marafiki FC's Richard Waithira (left) vies for the ball with Thika All Stars FC's Stephen Murunga during their FKF Division Two League match at Kinunga stadium in Nyeri county on June 1, 2021. Marafiki won the game 2-0.  

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • Uweza improved their tally to to nine points, while KUAT remain on 11 points.
  • At Nyahururu stadium, Nyahururu All-Stars and Kahawa United played out a 1-1 draw.
  • At the Woodley stadium, bottom placed Terror Squad lost 4-0 to Shofco FC 4-0, who move to 13 points.

The charged Nyeri derby pitting Rware against Marafki FC saw the former's goalkeeper end in hospital and the latter went on to win 2-1 in the highlight of the weekend's FKF Eastern Region Division Two matches.

