Keeper hospitalised after charged Nyeri derby turns chaotic

The charged Nyeri derby pitting Rware against Marafki FC saw the former's goalkeeper end in hospital and the latter went on to win 2-1 in the highlight of the weekend's FKF Eastern Region Division Two matches.

Marafiki’s James Chege gave his side the lead before Rware’s offensive striker Dennis Mwangi equalised the score. Marafiki then scored another goal but it was ruled out for offisde and chaose ensued with the match temporarily halted.

On resumption, Marafiki FC did score a goal that was eventually stood and they held on to claim bragging rights and three points.

James Kabuga, the Marafiki FC coach, said that being a local derby, emotions were always likely to run high.

“Tension was high especially after we scored and it was ruled as an offside,” he said.

Rware FC coach Emmanuel Matano blamed the hosts for failing to provide security to his players.

“The game was fair at the beginning but tensions escalated and I am going to make a complaint to the league on the same because one of my players is in hospital,” he said.

So far, Rware FC has six points after seven games, while Marafiki FC has eight points after four games. League leaders Spitfire FC thrashed JYSA FC 2-0 at Gachororo Primary School in Kiambu to maintain top spot.

Spitfire is leading with 17 points after playing seven games so far this season. The team has won five games and drawn in two. JYSA has eight points after eight games.

On Saturday, Uweza FC downed JKUAT with a 2-1 win at the university grounds. Jacob Mazera gave the university lads the lead in the first half and they led at halftime.

Uweza’s Felix Odhiambo scored the equalising goal just minutes into the second half and Kelvin Njoroge hit the winner in the 92nd minute.

Uweza improved their tally to to nine points, while KUAT remain on 11 points.

At Nyahururu stadium, Nyahururu All-Stars and Kahawa United played out a 1-1 draw.