Kea Athletics Club: Youngest camp aiming to produce world beaters

When former athlete Catherine Makau visited the hilly area of Kea in Kitui County to distribute food to athletes in September, 2020 during the height of Covid-19, she was met with extraordinary scenes.

Over 300 athletes turned up for the exercise and it left Catherine’s mind brimming with ideas.

“As a former athlete, I saw potential, this being a high altitude area with lovely weather,” said Catherine, who is the wife of former world marathon record holder, Patrick Makau.

Catherine decided to start an athletics camp in the area in January last year, and the camp that is the latest in the country, now has over 60 athletes both junior and seniors.

Kea Athletics Club is among three that were picked by Athletics Kenya to host holiday camps in the Southern region to prepare juniors for the World Under-20 Championships trials.

The others are Iuani Athletics Club in Makueni County and Talent Discovery and Development Centre, Machakos County.

Catherine is confident that just like Iuani and Machakos, they will be able to not only compete effectively during the trials, but also qualify some athletes for the world event.

Machakos produced seven athletes for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships held last year in Nairobi.

The World Under-20 Athletics Championships are slated for August 1 to 6 this year in Cali, Colombia.

Among the athletes that Catherine singled out from her pool of 20; 10 boys and 10 girls, are the 1,500m runner Josephine Kalekye, who finished fourth in the girls under-18 5km race during the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Athletics Cross Country Gold Tour in February.

Naomi Kimanzi (3,000m), Joshua Kithoku (5,000m), Alexander Matiti (1,500m) are the others with great potential to make Team Kenya.

“I only pray for an injury free season and hope to represent Kenya,” said Kimanzi, who finished seventh in women’s Under-20 6km race during the National Cross Country Championships in January in Eldoret.

“I want to emulate the World 5,9000m champion Hellen Obiri.”

Nelson Mandela (3,000m/5,000m), who finished fourth in men’s 10,000m during the third Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at the Nyayo National Stadium, is among 50 juniors preparing at Iuani hills.

Others are Justus Muasya (1,500m) and Dennis Mutuku (3,000m).

Other juniors not in camp, but likely to make the Iauni team are Emmanuel Lemama and Faith Salome (800m).

Lemama, who finished second in men’s 1,500m to qualify for last year’s world under-20, but was later dropped due to injury, is currently at the Kenya Defence Forces Recruit Training College, while Salome is attending the Elite Youth Camp by the National Olympic Committee at Kenyatta University.

Machakos once again should provide a huge number from Southern to Team Kenya including Peter Kithome, who claimed bronze in 4x400m at the world under-20 and Jonathan Mutua.

Kithome and Mutua are currently with Kenyan juniors receiving specialised training at Miramas Athletics Club in France.