KBL kits Paralympians ahead of Tokyo Games

Kenya Breweries Limited through their brand Tusker presented the official travel kit to the Kenya Paralympics team headed to the 26th edition of the Paralympics Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The travelling contingent of 54 athletes and officials is headed out to the Japanese capital for the August 24 to September 5 event. Kenya will be making its 22nd Paralympics appearance since their initial participation in the 1972 Paralympic Games.

Speaking during the official handover of the kit to the Kenya National Paralympics Committee, Tusker Brand Manager Kennedy Mutula commended the team for their commitment and preparation for the Games in Tokyo.

“We applaud the Kenyan Paralympics team for their meticulous preparations through the qualifying stage and finally as they set out to Tokyo to represent us at the Paralympic Games. As Tusker we felt it was necessary for the team to wear their national attire that speaks to the support they have back home. We hope this kit adds that extra bit of motivation as they travel to conquer the world as this year’s games,” said Mutula.

Kenya Breweries Limited Brand Manager, Tusker Kennedy Mutula (left) and Kenya National Paralympics Committee, Agnes Oluoch during the official travel kit handover in Nairobi on August 12, 2021. Photo credit: Pool |

He also applauded the work put in by the Kenya Paralympics National Committee (KNPC) that mirrored the company’s brand commitment to creating a conducive environment for all Kenyans to express their talent,” he added.

“I applaud the work the KNPC has put into providing platforms for all Kenyans to express themselves. Through these games, we will see our Kenyan heroes and heroines don the national stripes and represent us well at the games. As Tusker, we share the same commitment in line with our brand purpose that is to bring Kenyans together to stand tall and I’m confident we will see these athletes stand tall in Tokyo."

On her part, KNPC President Agnes Oluoch said that the team was excited about their new kits and the prospects of delivering medals at the upcoming games.

Kenya Paralympics team poses with their travel kit during the official travel kit handover in Nairobi on August 12, 2021. Photo credit: Pool |