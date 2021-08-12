KBL kits Paralympians ahead of Tokyo Games

  • On her part, KNPC President Agnes Oluoch said that the team was excited about their new kits and the prospects of delivering medals at the upcoming games.
  • “We are excited to travel to Tokyo in our new kits and we can already feel the full support of Kenyans even as we begin to travel for the games on Friday. We have prepared diligently for these games despite several constraints in our current Covid 19 environment. We hope to fly the flag high as Kenya’s ambassadors at the Paralympics and we hope to pick up medals at the games.” said Oluoch.

Kenya Breweries Limited through their brand Tusker presented the official travel kit to the Kenya Paralympics team headed to the 26th edition of the Paralympics Games in Tokyo, Japan.

